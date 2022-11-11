After missing out on the World Series to the Houston Astros, fans have been looking for an outlet to process the emotions of defeat, while trying to look on the bright side of the season.

Studies have shown a person’s mood can be affected by sports fandom — that’s where Sadboy Fanatics steps in. The “traveling support group for sports fans” hosts group sessions for fans to express frustrations, but also introduce them to mental health practices to normalize safe ways to process emotions.

Clancy Philbrick is an artist and mental health curriculum designer behind the organization.

“It allows them to practice strategies not only for when their favorite sports team loses, but also if down the road or even in the moment they’re processing other difficult emotions or dealing with stressful things,” Philbrick said. “They might think back on this and remember a certain approach or prompt to deal with these emotions.”

John Mozes was at Game 5 of the World Series when the Phillies lost by one run. He recalls not being able to move once the final out was called. He said Thursday’s event helped him cope with the loss.

“I think that connection between, you know, strategies you might gain through therapy or through other mental health exercises, with the opportunity to sort of talk it out loud and share in your grief with somebody else is pretty valuable,” Mozes said.