Kyle Schwarber is going back to Philadelphia.

Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that Schwarber had agreed to a $150 million, five-year contract with the Phillies. ESPN was the first to report on the deal, citing unidentified sources.

Schwarber had been one of the biggest names in free agency. His new contract with Philadelphia could lead to more activity at baseball’s winter meetings as his other suitors execute their alternative plans.

Schwarber is coming off a terrific season with the Phillies, setting career highs with an NL-best 56 homers and a major league-high 132 RBIs. He also scored a career-high 111 runs while leading the club to its second straight NL East title.

Schwarber’s 23 homers against left-handed pitching set a major league record for a lefty batter, passing Stan Musial (1949) and Matt Olson (2021) at 22.

He won this year’s All-Star Game for the NL by swatting three homers in a tiebreaking swing-off, and he finished second in the NL MVP race behind Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

“Good for him, man. He earned it,” said Boston manager Alex Cora, who had Schwarber on the Red Sox in 2021.

The 32-year-old Schwarber rejected a $22,025,000 qualifying offer from Philadelphia in November.