10 most memorable moments in Philadelphia sports in 2025
2025 marked a year of high highs and low lows in Philly sports. The Eagles won the Super Bowl and the Flyers lost a legend.
It’s been an eventful year in Philadelphia, especially for the city’s sports teams. Philadelphians greeted each other with “Go Birds” year-round, as 2025 began with an Eagles’ playoff push that culminated in the team’s second Super Bowl win.
From the lowlights to the highlights, including an agonizing night of defeat and a Valentine’s Day victory parade, WHYY News remembers Philadelphia’s year in sports.
Orion Kerkering throws home in Phillies’ playoff elimination
On Thursday, Oct. 9, the Phillies faced elimination in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Phillies fans will be scratching their heads for a long time after relief pitcher Orion Kerkering decided to throw to home plate despite catcher J.T. Realmuto pointing him to first, ending the Phillies’ 2025 playoff hopes and dreams.
“I won’t say the pressure got to me,” Kerkering said after the game. “Just thought it was a faster throw to J.T.”
In a night of the “trifecta” Philadelphia sports loss, the Eagles fell to the Giants, 34-17, and the Flyers dropped their regular-season opener to the Florida Panthers, 2-1.
Phillies ‘Karen’ steals the ball — and the spotlight
On Sept. 5 in Miami, centerfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run to deep-left field to put the Phillies up 5-1 over the Marlins. There was a scuffle for the ball, which was snatched up by a fan who was attending the game with his son.
A woman approached the father and son, demanding the ball, in a moment that Philly fans won’t soon forget.
A Billy Penn reporter turned the viral incident into a Halloween costume.
Eagles cough up 21-point lead in loss to Cowboys
On Sunday, Nov. 23, the Eagles went up 21 points early in the second quarter against the rival Dallas Cowboys. But then the offense sputtered, and the Birds laid a goose egg while Dallas put up 24 unanswered points en route to a devastating Birds defeat.
The day brought another trifecta Philly loss. The Sixers lost to the Miami Heat, and later that evening, the Union was eliminated from the playoffs in a 1-0 loss to NYCFC at Subaru Park in Chester.
Flyers fire Torts
The John Tortorella era in Philadelphia ended swiftly and abruptly. On March 25, the Flyers head coach gave his final, fateful press conference after the team lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“When you’re in this type of situation, you’re losing all the time and there’s nothing at the end of the tunnel for you, there’s certainly going to be some frustration,” Tortorella said. “I’m not really interested in learning how to coach this type of season where we’re at right now.”
On March 27, Tortorella was fired.
“Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach,” Daniel Brière, Flyers general manager, said in a statement.
Rick Tocchet was hired May 14 to coach the 2025-26 squad.
A Philly legend lost but not forgotten
Former Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent passed away Sept. 21 at age 80. Parent, a Hall of Famer, was the netminder for the only two Stanley Cup championships in franchise history, in 1974 and 1975.
In the Parent memorial game, the Flyers beat the Devils, 6-3. The Orange and Black set a franchise record with three goals scored in 26 seconds.
The Maxey-Edgecombe era begins
The Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe as the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. On Oct. 25, the rookie made his NBA debut against the Boston Celtics alongside guard Tyrese Maxey. Edgecombe dropped 34 points in the Sixers’ win.
“From a team standpoint, got the win, which mattered the most,” Edgecombe said after the game. “I was blessed to be in this position on a big stage in Boston and perform.”
Despite injury woes with center Joel Embiid, the future is promising for the Sixers — it’s Maxey’s team now.
Philly gets its WNBA team
One summer highlight was big news in women’s basketball: A WNBA team is coming to Philadelphia.
Hoops fans will have to wait until 2030 to see the expansion team play for the City of Brotherly Love, but the news gives Philly sports fans something to look forward to down the line.
“Philadelphia is a city with unmatched passion, rich basketball tradition and an unwavering love for its teams,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told Billy Penn.
The ‘Durantula’ takes over Philadelphia
On July 30, closer Jhoan Duran came to Philly from the Minnesota Twins in a trade-deadline deal to bring stability to the back of the Phillies’ bullpen.
In addition to a velocity that has topped out over 104 mph, a special entrance came with the fiery reliever. A light show featuring the “Durantula” took over Citizens Bank Park in Duran’s Philly debut, Aug. 1. Duran notched his first save for the Phillies with just four pitches.
With Duran under team control through 2027, Phillies fans should be able to look forward to late-game entertainment for at least the next couple of years.
A snow bowl in South Philadelphia
Who could forget the Birds’ first meeting this calendar year with the Los Angeles Rams? On Jan. 19, the Eagles defeated the Rams, 28-22, in a snowy playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Birds went on to defeat the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, and the rest is history.
The Rams returned to South Philly for a rematch Sunday, Sept. 21. A game-ending blocked field goal by Jordan Davis gave the Birds a stunning victory.
Eagles win the Super Bowl
On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in a game that was never really that close. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was named MVP and took a trip to Disney World.
The Birds celebrated with a parade down Broad Street on Valentine’s Day, and fans enjoyed it all over the city.
“We want to thank you,” Hurts told the crowd that gathered at the Philadelphia Art Museum. “Thank you for all the support this year, all the passion, every ounce of it.”
