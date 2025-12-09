From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s been an eventful year in Philadelphia, especially for the city’s sports teams. Philadelphians greeted each other with “Go Birds” year-round, as 2025 began with an Eagles’ playoff push that culminated in the team’s second Super Bowl win.

From the lowlights to the highlights, including an agonizing night of defeat and a Valentine’s Day victory parade, WHYY News remembers Philadelphia’s year in sports.

Orion Kerkering throws home in Phillies’ playoff elimination

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the Phillies faced elimination in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Phillies fans will be scratching their heads for a long time after relief pitcher Orion Kerkering decided to throw to home plate despite catcher J.T. Realmuto pointing him to first, ending the Phillies’ 2025 playoff hopes and dreams.

“I won’t say the pressure got to me,” Kerkering said after the game. “Just thought it was a faster throw to J.T.”

In a night of the “trifecta” Philadelphia sports loss, the Eagles fell to the Giants, 34-17, and the Flyers dropped their regular-season opener to the Florida Panthers, 2-1.

Phillies ‘Karen’ steals the ball — and the spotlight

On Sept. 5 in Miami, centerfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run to deep-left field to put the Phillies up 5-1 over the Marlins. There was a scuffle for the ball, which was snatched up by a fan who was attending the game with his son.

A woman approached the father and son, demanding the ball, in a moment that Philly fans won’t soon forget.

A Billy Penn reporter turned the viral incident into a Halloween costume.