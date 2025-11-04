From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia 76ers are 5-1 this year. Some fans might have written them off before the season started, but with rookie VJ Edgecombe and potential MVP-candidate Tyrese Maxey, things are looking up.

“This year, we definitely plan on being better, and we’ve been working our tails off to be better,” Maxey said in September.

And don’t forget the “big fella” — Joel “The Process” Embiid. If you gave up on the Sixers last year, here’s why they’re worth watching this year.

They have young talent

Edgecombe, the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, is 20 years old. In his NBA debut, he dropped 34 points in the Sixers’ opening victory against rival Boston Celtics. Edgecombe’s shooting performance that day was third among rookies in NBA history.