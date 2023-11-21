Philadelphia 76ers host Thanksgiving meal for military service members and veterans
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said it was great to serve and say ‘thank you’ to service members and veterans Monday night.
Members of the Philadelphia 76ers served a Thanksgiving meal to military service members, veterans, and their families aboard the Battleship New Jersey on Monday.
Head coach Nick Nurse, along with some Sixers players including Robert Covington and Danuel House, Jr. served food to the honored guests.
When speaking with reporters, Nurse said he was honored to serve those who served the country along with his players.
“I always say they got to give back to the communities where they came from and their communities that they’re playing in,” Nurse said. “So this is just one of those nights and it’s great to be here serving and saying ‘thank you’ to the military veterans and current service people for all their service.”
Nurse signed with the Sixers back in May after being fired by the Toronto Raptors, where he won a NBA Championship in 2019. He said he’s really been feeling the love from the city ever since arriving in Philly, adding that love is being felt through the team’s play on the court.
“It’s been good,” Nurse said. “The team, we’re getting there. We’re starting to learn each other. I got a lot to learn about them, but the biggest thing is, I think, they’re playing hard and they’re really interested in winning and they’re really interested in getting better. … There’s a long road to go, but we’re making some progress.”
KJ Martin was acquired by the Sixers in the blockbuster trade that sent former MVP James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in October.
The coastal shift hasn’t been that tough on him considering his father, Kenyon Martin, played for the New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets during his 15-year career that ended in 2015.
“I know the East Coast a little bit, but here it’s a little bit different,” Martin said. “It’s a super big sports town, and you know, they’re die hard fans for their teams. … Just having that support behind you, it helps a lot going on the court.”
The Sixers are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-3. Meanwhile in the In-Season Tournament standings, they are half a game behind in the East wildcard.
Philadelphia has a chance to boost its chances of advancing in the tournament when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
