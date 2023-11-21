Members of the Philadelphia 76ers served a Thanksgiving meal to military service members, veterans, and their families aboard the Battleship New Jersey on Monday.

Head coach Nick Nurse, along with some Sixers players including Robert Covington and Danuel House, Jr. served food to the honored guests.

When speaking with reporters, Nurse said he was honored to serve those who served the country along with his players.

“I always say they got to give back to the communities where they came from and their communities that they’re playing in,” Nurse said. “So this is just one of those nights and it’s great to be here serving and saying ‘thank you’ to the military veterans and current service people for all their service.”