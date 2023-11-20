From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Tens of thousands of people descended on Center City, Philadelphia on Sunday for the 30th running of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon.

In 1994, the first race saw a little more than 1,500 people participate. Over the weekend, a record-breaking 34,000 athletes from all backgrounds participated in the full and half marathons, as well as an 8K and a children’s race.