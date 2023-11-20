Photo essay: Thousands trot through the City of Brotherly Love for the 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon

“I just want to finish and conquer something I haven't done before,” said one participant who ran Sunday’s full marathon in honor of her late mother.

The 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon saw thousands of people pack the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday to pursue the 26.2 mile journey in front of them. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Tens of thousands of people descended on Center City, Philadelphia on Sunday for the 30th running of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon.

In 1994, the first race saw a little more than 1,500 people participate. Over the weekend, a record-breaking 34,000 athletes from all backgrounds participated in the full and half marathons, as well as an 8K and a children’s race.

The 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon saw thousands of people pack the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday to pursue the 26.2 mile journey in front of them. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon saw thousands of people pack the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday to pursue the 26.2 mile journey in front of them. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon saw thousands of people pack the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday to pursue the 26.2 mile journey in front of them. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Regina Sellman ran the full marathon Sunday in memory of her mother, who passed away after battling triple-negative breast cancer.

“My mom was pretty incredible,” Sellman said from the startline on the Ben Franklin Parkway. “She got sick when I first was in high school when she was 50, and then again when she was 60. She worked as long as she possibly could. She would literally go to work in her wheelchair and only stopped working when the doctors told her to take a break and enjoy the time she had left. With that, there’s just no reason I can’t finish the marathon.”

Regina Sellman ran the half marathon last year in memory of her mother. On Sunday, she ventured out to conquer the full 26.2 mile marathon in Philadelphia.
Regina Sellman ran the half marathon last year in memory of her mother. On Sunday, she ventured out to conquer the full 26.2 mile marathon in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Sellman said running in Philadelphia meant even more knowing who she was doing it for.

“My mom grew up in Philly, so this is her city,” Sellman said. “So I just want to soak it in for her. I just want to finish and conquer something I haven’t done before.”

Supporters cheered on their loved ones and others during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.
Supporters cheered on their loved ones and others during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Supporters cheered on their loved ones and others during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.
Supporters cheered on their loved ones and others during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Runners of all types, even those prehistoric, participated in the 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon.
Runners of all types, even those prehistoric, participated in the 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Noah Halloran traveled from Kentucky to Philly for the big race, which he finished in less than three hours. He said the race is more of a “mental game” than a physical one.

“About halfway through the race, the adrenaline was gone, and then you really start having to work, and then when you hit mile 18, [from there] it’s all mental willpower.”

Noah Halloran finished the AACR Philadelphia Marathon in less than three hours on Sunday.
Noah Halloran finished the AACR Philadelphia Marathon in less than three hours on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Halloran said the City of Brotherly Love trip was worth it.

“The weather is amazing, the fans are great,” he said. “The people who are cheering you on and handing out waters [are] just phenomenal.”

Some participants decided to shred through the City of Brotherly Love during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.
Some participants decided to shred through the City of Brotherly Love during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Others decided to juggle past the competition during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon.
Others decided to juggle past the competition during the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Runners trotted to the finish line of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon with the spirit of the holidays running through their minds
Runners trotted to the finish line of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon with the spirit of the holidays running through their minds. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Aidan Lawlor moved from Ireland to Philadelphia five years ago. After completing the half marathon last year, he signed up for the full marathon the very next day. How did he feel after Sunday’s race?

“Dead, just dead,” Lawlor said.

Aidan Lawlor moved from Ireland to Philadelphia five years ago, and stayed after meeting his wife Nicole.
Aidan Lawlor moved from Ireland to Philadelphia five years ago, and stayed after meeting his wife Nicole. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

For anyone who wants to try out running in the future, Lawlor said it’s best to start slow.

“Just go slow,” Lawlor said. “A little bit by little bit and you get there.”

 

Supporters searched for their favorite runners at Eakins Oval after they crossed the finish line at the AACR Philadelphia Marathon.
Supporters searched for their favorite runners at Eakins Oval after they crossed the finish line at the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
These two shared a loving embrace after one of them crossed the finish line at the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.
These two shared a loving embrace after one of them crossed the finish line at the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The medals feature little bells that ring with each step the runner takes after crossing the finish line.
    The medals feature little bells that ring with each step the runner takes after crossing the finish line. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Plenty of medals were ready to hand out to folks who finished the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.
    Plenty of medals were ready to hand out to folks who finished the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Benard Kiptoo Koech of Eldoret, Kenya, finished as the fastest runner overall with a time of 2:14:26, just shy of the 2:13:28 record set back in 2021 by fellow Kenyan Mike Chesire. Mercy Jerop Kwambai, also of Eldoret, finished as the top woman runner with a time of 2:30:53. Koech and Kwambai each earned $10,000.

Mercy Jerop Kwambai of Eldoret, Kenya, finished as the top woman runner with a time of 2:30:53 on Sunday.
Mercy Jerop Kwambai of Eldoret, Kenya, finished as the top woman runner with a time of 2:30:53 on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

In the non-binary category, Kassian Eaton of Somerville, Massachusetts, crossed the finish line first with a time of 2:35:38, earning them a $1,000 prize.

Kassian Eaton of Somerville, Massachusetts was first of the Non-Binary runners with a time of 2:35:38 on Sunday.
Kassian Eaton of Somerville, Massachusetts was first of the Non-Binary runners with a time of 2:35:38 on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

