Philadelphia Marathon plans November race at reduced capacity

Details are subject to change, depending on whether coronavirus cases continue to decline throughout the year. But officials say they’re hopeful the event will be able to take place safely as more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.

“While canceling the 2020 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend was necessary, it was still a difficult announcement to make,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.

“Today, we’re filled with hope as vaccine distribution continues to increase, making announcements like today’s possible. We are excited as we plan for the return of an iconic Philadelphia event, and we’re committed to creating the safest environment for our staff, athletes, volunteers, and partners. Safety is our top priority, and we continue to work closely with public health experts to plan and execute a safe, successful marathon weekend.”