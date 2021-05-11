Philly to lift all COVID restrictions, except masking, on June 11

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The City of Philadelphia announced Tuesday that all COVID restrictions, with the exception of face mask requirements, will end on June 11.

“Today’s announcement has been long-awaited in our 14-month battle against COVID-19. This moment is possible because of the immense sacrifices that Philadelphians of all ages made over the last year,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “As we look forward to our recovery, which will be strong, we have to stay mindful that the pandemic is not over. We are not yet declaring victory because cases and hospitalizations can rise again at any point if we’re not diligent.”

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city will continue to enforce mask-wearing after June 11.

“We will enforce where we can and how we can,” he said. “If we get complaints that people are in indoor settings without a mask, we can send inspectors for that. We’re also in communication with the sports teams. And if we get complaints from the stadiums that fans aren’t wearing masks we will communicate with them.”

Farley wouldn’t set a date for the lifting of the mask mandate. He said he wanted to see more evidence that vaccines are the key driver of case rates going lower — apart from seasonal virus trends.

“Right now the rates are falling quickly, I’m hopeful the vaccine is the reason for that, but I can’t be sure,” he said. “If we have more evidence the vaccine is the reason for that then we can feel comfortable we don’t need masks. But if this is just the seasonal behavior of the virus then I want people to keep their masks on.”