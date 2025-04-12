From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia has offered a city wage tax refund to eligible low-income households for 15 years — but fewer than 1% of eligible households apply for it.

The city estimates about 50,000 workers are eligible for a portion of the 3.4% city wage tax refund.

The average household can get between $300 and $400 each year during tax season — the deadline for which is April 15.

To make the application easier, the city moved to an online filing system that doesn’t require any login or passwords and started sending mass mailers to eligible residents with information about the process.

In 2023, there were 1,300 applications approved for refunds, according to the city revenue department. By 2024, there were 2,700 applications approved. So far this year, at least 2,700 applications have been cleared already.

While the program is gaining some popularity, there’s a long way to go, said Kathleen McColgan, Philadelphia’s revenue commissioner.

“We do know that unfortunately not a high percentage of folks who are eligible for our refund actually apply,” McColgan said. “The goal is to return some of those funds back to folks who meet the income eligibility and help them provide for their families and contribute to the economy and improve their lives.”