The city of Philadelphia is seeing an uptick in tax revenue. A fiscal overseer is hopeful the increases will continue in the upcoming months, but remains cautious in his optimism.

Harvey Rice of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA) says tax revenues for the month of June are up considerably over a year ago when the pandemic had the city mostly shut down.

“June’s revenues were actually higher and it’s probably two things: one is the date for tax collections for the Business Income and Receipts and Property Tax was moved to May 17, so that was reflected in June, but also it shows now that things are opening up, tax revenues are starting to come back.”

The Wage Earnings and Net Profits taxes are up 23.7% for the city, the Real Estate Tax is up by 71.6% and Sales Tax is up 64%. Rice says that’s a really good sign that the housing market is still hot.

“The realty transfer tax was up for the year and was significantly higher in June. That is a positive sign that people are still selling homes and buying new ones in Philadelphia.”