Councilmember Parker introduces bill to cut Philly parking taxes

City Councilmember Cherelle Parker introduced a bill Thursday that would dramatically lower Philadelphia’s parking tax rate.

The proposed legislation would cut the levy on revenues paid at parking lots and garages by nearly a third –– from 25% to 17% –– and would take effect in July.

Parker says the reduction is a benefit for both parking industry leaders and their employees.

“The goal of lowering this tax rate is for some of the benefits to flow directly to the parking workers either by bringing back laid-off parking workers or by improving the pay and the benefits of parking workers,” Parker said to City Council. “I believe that it is possible to be a pro-industry, pro-business, and pro-worker.”

The new bill is partially a response to previous legislation, passed last year amid a pandemic budget crunch, that raised the rate from 22.5% to 25% for one year.

But Daniel Trubman, an activist with 5th Square, Philadelphia’s urbanist political action committee, said encouraging the reduction of parking taxes was counterproductive. He said this is an incentive for driving more, which would undermine Vision Zero, a city initiative designed to eliminate traffic deaths by 2030.

“Slashing the parking tax contradicts the city’s goal of addressing climate change, improving air quality, achieving Vision Zero, and encouraging transit ridership,” he said.