Kenney’s development director says his budget proposal threatens Land Bank operations
Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget doesn’t include new funding for the city’s Land Bank — local government’s primary vehicle for redeveloping vacant public property. The zeroed-out budget proved to be a problem the administration’s Director of Planning and Development Anne Fadullon and City Council could agree on in Wednesday’s contentious budget hearing.
“Not being able to operate the land bank, without any operating dollars, is going to make service delivery very, very difficult,” Fadullon said in response to questions from Council President Darrell Clarke, who voiced concerns about the lack of general fund dollars going to the agency.
Fadullon said the cut in city funding threatened progress on affordable housing projects, business expansion, and community gardens already in the works. “Let alone having dollars to potentially acquire properties through the land bank,” she added.
Clarke’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative relies on the land bank as a tool for creating affordable housing and he fears the program — Council’s landmark achievement coming out of the economic and housing crisis of 2020— could face setbacks if the agency isn’t fully operational.
“One of the things that we will need for the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative to be successful, particularly on the production side, is buildable parcels,” Clarke said. “The land bank … will allow us to put together these parcels. Without funding… how do we anticipate moving forward?”
When the Nutter administration and Council created the Land Bank in 2012 with the goal of putting the city’s 40,000 vacant lots back to productive use, officials assumed property sales would support agency operations. That hasn’t turned out not to be the case, Fadullon said, attributing the revenue gap to the rising cost of land. Yet funding the bank to facilitate sales of vacant property is essential to meeting the administration’s equitable development goals, she said.
“Our public land is kind of our last opportunity in some of these communities to provide affordable housing, or other types of community amenities,” the planning director said.
Councilmember Curtis Jones and others echoed that point, noting that the Land Bank stands as one of the city’s prime tools to keep long-term residents
“I’ve talked to all my colleagues in other cities that have experienced gentrification,” Jones said. “And the one thing that separates us from them is publicly owned, developable land…for affordable housing.”
Marisa Waxman, Kenney’s budget director, defended the cuts as necessary. She also pointed to competing priorities, like anti-violence programs, which got double their past funding at $19 million. That extra funding was needed for the 911 triage program that is designed to better identify and respond to calls that require mental health needs and for co-responder crisis units after last year’s police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia.
“If everything’s a priority, nothing’s a priority, so certain things did get elevated to receive funding that hadn’t been funded in fiscal year 2021,” Waxman said.
Councilmember Helen Gym returned to a point made in prior hearings, asking why the administration is cutting wage and business taxes if it can’t afford to maintain key city initiatives.
“If we are going to do that, we can’t shortchange the Land Bank,” she said. “We need that public financing to ensure that [the Land Bank] can continue to preserve affordability and green space and other crucial uses. It’s not going to come by magic.”
