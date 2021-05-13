Kenney’s development director says his budget proposal threatens Land Bank operations

Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget doesn’t include new funding for the city’s Land Bank — local government’s primary vehicle for redeveloping vacant public property. The zeroed-out budget proved to be a problem the administration’s Director of Planning and Development Anne Fadullon and City Council could agree on in Wednesday’s contentious budget hearing.

“Not being able to operate the land bank, without any operating dollars, is going to make service delivery very, very difficult,” Fadullon said in response to questions from Council President Darrell Clarke, who voiced concerns about the lack of general fund dollars going to the agency.

Fadullon said the cut in city funding threatened progress on affordable housing projects, business expansion, and community gardens already in the works. “Let alone having dollars to potentially acquire properties through the land bank,” she added.

Clarke’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative relies on the land bank as a tool for creating affordable housing and he fears the program — Council’s landmark achievement coming out of the economic and housing crisis of 2020— could face setbacks if the agency isn’t fully operational.

“One of the things that we will need for the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative to be successful, particularly on the production side, is buildable parcels,” Clarke said. “The land bank … will allow us to put together these parcels. Without funding… how do we anticipate moving forward?”

When the Nutter administration and Council created the Land Bank in 2012 with the goal of putting the city’s 40,000 vacant lots back to productive use, officials assumed property sales would support agency operations. That hasn’t turned out not to be the case, Fadullon said, attributing the revenue gap to the rising cost of land. Yet funding the bank to facilitate sales of vacant property is essential to meeting the administration’s equitable development goals, she said.