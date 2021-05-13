Diversity, residency requirements top issues at Philly police budget hearing

Amid ongoing contract negotiations between the city and its police union, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday she supports a decade-old provision that permits officers to move out of the city after serving five years on the force.

Speaking at a budget hearing, Outlaw said the option doesn’t necessarily mean cops will become disconnected from the city they’re paid to police. Time on the job, she said, helps maintain that bond, as well as build institutional knowledge within the force — regardless of where an officer calls home.

“There has to be some consideration of the public servant because we have to consider the balance of our well-being as well,” Outlaw said. “We have to be able to unplug and turn it off at some point.”

Outlaw’s remarks come nearly a year after City Council almost unanimously passed a bill requiring all new city employees, including police officers, to live in Philadelphia for at least a year prior to joining the city’s payroll.

Proponents of the measure, part of a fast-tracked package of police reforms, argue it’s a simple way to put a finer point on the oath officers take to protect and serve Philadelphia residents, and help strengthen police-community relations.

City Council President Darrell Clarke, who was surprised by Outlaw’s response, said staying in Philadelphia after five years only helps bolster those goals, and also makes it more likely that the department reflects the racial demographics of the city.

“This whole ‘unplug’ thing I just don’t quite understand. Nobody is saying you should live in the sector that you patrol,” he said.