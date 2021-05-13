Philly police step up outreach as domestic violence surges

Philadelphia police officials say they are stepping up prevention and outreach efforts as the city sees a more than 100% increase in the number of domestic violence-related murders this year.

“In 2020, there were a total of 18 domestic homicides in Philadelphia,” said Chief Inspector Altovise Love-Craighead. “So far this year, we have had a total of 19 domestic homicides in the city.”

Economic and social restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are likely fueling the violence and have also hampered the city’s usual outreach efforts, Love-Craighead said Wednesday during the city’s bi-weekly gun violence briefing.