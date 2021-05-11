It was a deadly weekend in Philadelphia. Between Saturday morning and midnight on Sunday, 25 people were shot in the city and seven were killed.

Police say they still don’t have suspects in most of the 14 separate shootings.

The motives for and circumstances of the shootings varied, and the people who were shot — all but three of whom were men — ranged in age from 17 to 64. But Homicide Captain Jason Smith says it’s reasonable to assume at least some of the incidents were retribution for previous shootings.

And in a press conference Monday, he added that these cycles of violence are continuing, in part, because the people involved don’t trust police and the legal system to provide justice.

“Rather than providing us with information that will help us solve these homicides, they decide to take matters into their own hands,” he said of the groups involved in the shootings.

Police have identified the seven men killed in the weekend’s shootings.

The most details are available in the death of Tyree Roundtree, 31, who police say was shot in the back Saturday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have named a suspect in his case: 25-year-old Naheem Williamson, who worked at the same construction site as Roundtree. Smith said his office believes Williamson had attempted to rob Roundtree, who may have been carrying wages for day laborers at the site.

The other people killed in several separate incidents were 20-year-old Sebastian Brown, 18-year-old Khalil Burgess, 19-year-old Nazir Veasy, 23-year-old Markel Amir Smith Rafi, 17-year-old Samir Lindsey, and 26-year-old Aaron Parker.