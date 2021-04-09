President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a half-dozen executive orders aimed at reducing gun violence across the country, which he called a “public health crisis” and a “national embarrassment.”

The orders were announced shortly after more than a dozen federal agencies, including ones not typically tasked with investigating violent crime, also pledged to double down on their support of the Philadelphia Police Department and its efforts to stem gun violence in the city.

“To anyone who might be thinking about picking up a gun in order to shoot or threaten or intimidate someone, I warn you: The moment you commit that violent crime, you will feel dread like never before because we are coming after you,” said Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, during a news conference on Thursday.

However, details on the new initiative, roughly two months in the making, are scant and the “all hands on deck” effort does not come with any additional or new funding.

In Philadelphia, anti-violence advocates are mostly applauding Biden’s order requiring background checks for so-called ghost guns, saying it will help stem the city’s historic and unrelenting surge in gun violence.

While not widespread, the use of ghost guns — untraceable weapons assembled from parts that can be bought in kits — has risen sharply here, in part because they can be purchased in bulk at gun shows with cash, making them even more challenging for law enforcement to track.

“Without [the order], I think we’ll see that number continue to rise, and more dangerous shootings happen here in Philadelphia,” said Adam Garber, executive director of the Ceasefire PA Education Fund, which has pushed for these background checks for the last two years.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro agreed, calling background checks the “best way” to reduce the number of ghost guns flowing into communities across the state, where the seizures of ghost guns increased over 400% over the last year. In 2020, Philadelphia authorities recovered 99 ghost guns out of the almost 5,000 “crime guns” police removed from city streets. As of early March, more than 80 of the nearly 900 crime guns authorities had recovered were ghost guns.

“This is a common-sense measure that will save lives in Pennsylvania,” said Shapiro.