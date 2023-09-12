Man gets 70-year sentence for shooting that killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant at Pleasantville football game

A New Jersey man who fired several shots in the stands during a high school football playoff game, leaving a 10-year-old spectator dead and wounding two other people, has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Alvin Wyatt, 35, of Atlantic City, had been convicted in July on murder and related charges. He was sentenced Monday. He had argued at trial that he acted in self-defense when he opened fire at Pleasantville High School on Nov. 15, 2019.

The shooting left a man and two children wounded. One of the youths, Micah Tennant, was shot in the neck while he watched the game with his mother and sister. Tennant died five days later, just hours before the playoff game was resumed at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium.