3 Montgomery County men arrested for manufacturing, trafficking ghost guns

Ho is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Materially False Statements, Statement Under Penalty, Criminal Use of a Communications Facility, Make/Repair/Sell Offensive Weapons and other firearms charges.

Ngoy is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and other firearms charges.

Nguyen is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and other firearms charges.

