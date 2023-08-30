3 Montgomery County men arrested for manufacturing, trafficking ghost guns
Law enforcement first traced a shipment of silencer components from China to a home in Hatfield in May 2023.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Three men in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have been charged with manufacturing ghost guns and silencers, and then selling them illegally.
The district attorney’s office identified the suspects as 32-year-old Tony Ho, 36-year-old Rithga Ngoy, both of Hatfield, and 32-year-old Michael Nguyen of Lansdale.
Law enforcement first traced a shipment of silencer components from China to Ho’s home in Hatfield in May 2023.
They found parts at his home used to build a number of guns, including:
-Numerous AR-15 rifle parts
-Firearm sights ad firearm sight tools
-A Polymer 80 tool kit
-Weapon mounted lights
-A Glock pistol barrel
-A Sig Sauer 320P modular grip frame
-A 3D printer
-Assorted other firearms parts and ammunition.
Police also found photos of completed guns, and a photo that shows Ho firing an AR-15 style rifle, equipped with a silencer.
Ho is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Materially False Statements, Statement Under Penalty, Criminal Use of a Communications Facility, Make/Repair/Sell Offensive Weapons and other firearms charges.
Ngoy is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and other firearms charges.
Nguyen is charged with Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms Sales, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and other firearms charges.
