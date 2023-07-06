Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Philadelphia is suing two gun manufacturers for their alleged part in the city’s gun violence crisis.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced the lawsuit Wednesday after Philadelphia police said ghost guns were used in Monday’s mass shooting that killed five and injured two others in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood — although Kenney said his office had been planning the lawsuits against Polymer80, Inc. and JSD Supply for several weeks.

The companies are among the largest suppliers of ghost guns confiscated in Philadelphia and “perpetuated the gun violence crisis and threatened the public’s right to health and safety,” according to a release from the Mayor’s Office.

Ghost guns get their names because they are untraceable by law enforcement. They are commonly made from parts sold by firearm manufacturers, similar to the ones named in the suit. Pa. does not require background checks for gun sales or require firearm purchasers to have a license.

The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers “intentionally undermine” federal and state law by designing, manufacturing, and selling gun kits and parts to buyers without background checks.

During a Wednesday news conference announcing the lawsuit, Kenney said some kits can be assembled in minutes “by virtually anyone” using “simple household tools.”

“In Philadelphia, our police department has seen over a 300% increase in the number of ghost guns in the last four years, which corresponds to the rise in violent crime on our streets,” Kenney said. “We’ve made numerous joint calls for gun safety and legislation that can help us do more to protect our communities. While lawmakers have not answered any of these requests, as a matter of fact, they’ve stood in our way and superseded many of the things we’ve tried to do.”

Officials say Monday’s mass shooting in Kingsessing underscores the need for action. On Wednesday, police announced the weapons used in the shooting, an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun, were both ghost guns.

“If he would’ve dropped that weapon and got away, we would’ve had no way to trace that weapon back to him,” Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said.