Following similar trends across the country, the city of Chester has experienced an 85% decline in homicides since June.

The hottest months of the year tend to coincide with more violence. There were seven homicides during the summer of 2024. There has been one homicide this summer.

“All of this comes from nothing but networking, collaboration, and partnership,” Police Commissioner Katrina Blackwell told WHYY News.

Blackwell presented the statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report during a presentation at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

The Chester Police Department and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office launched Operation Chester Safe Summer in June.

Rather than prioritize arrests, the initiative put more law enforcement personnel on foot patrol to strengthen the relationship with the surrounding community. Officials said they hoped visibility would serve as a deterrence. The city also engaged with local nonprofits to host community events.

Officials opened Memorial Park Pool in a timely manner and organized a summer food program to feed kids. The Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods held block parties in targeted neighborhoods while city officials orchestrated violence prevention phone calls.

Not only did Chester face a steep decline in homicides, but reports of arson, assault, burglary, robbery, sexual assault and theft dropped as well.

“These are great numbers,” Councilmember Fred Green said. “It just shows that crime is down and Chester is on the move.”