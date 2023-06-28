Pennsylvania currently does not require background checks for gun sales or require firearm purchasers to have a license. The state doesn’t prohibit assault weapons, and it also prohibits any government or law agency to maintain a firearm registry, according to the Gun Control Policies section of the City of Philadelphia Action Guide from 2018. A lawsuit against the state over that issue headed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2022.

The Pennsylvania chapter of Gun Owners of America, and the Pennsylvania Firearm Owners Association, did not respond to WHYY’s request for comments.

Pennsylvania has a preemption law that prohibits the City of Philadelphia from passing any local firearm restrictions without getting approval at the state level, according to the action guide. For now Philadlephia lawmakers — and eventually the city’s 100th mayor — must look to Harrisburg for meaningful change on laws that could prevent firearm deaths from homicide, suicide or accidents.

Pennsylvania’s policy landscape is part of what’s allowed Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis to continue, leaders and activists say. There have been 182 fatal and 724 nonfatal shootings so far in 2023, according to an analysis from the city’s Office of the Controller. The homicide total is down 16% from this time last year according to that data.

Still, residents in high-violence areas of the city still face the constant threat of losing their lives or their loved ones. There were multiple fatal and nonfatal shootings over the weekend, according to multiple media outlets.

Semenza said that while the policies discussed in the survey, which focus on limiting who can legally access firearms, do reduce the risk of suicides and active shooter situations, that won’t necessarily bring down Philly’s shooting numbers.

“One of the policy pieces that is missing is a greater focus on firearm markets, those black markets, those secondary markets that are fueling a lot of shootings,” he said, noting that those more upstream changes need to happen on the state and federal level.

Here’s where Pennsylvania stands on laws included in the new Hopkins survey:

Red flag laws

Pennsylvania lawmakers last month moved a bill on Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), often called “red flag laws” through the House of Representatives. It now goes to a vote on the Senate floor before heading to governor Josh Shapiro’s desk.

The legislation allows law enforcement or family members to request to temporarily prohibit someone from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they’re at risk of harming themselves or others.

“This is the single biggest step forward for ERPOs yet in Pennsylvania,” said Adam Garber, executive director of gun control advocacy group Ceasefire PA.

Nationally, roughly 90% of Democrats and 66% of Republicans support these orders, according to the survey. Without taking party into account, 72% of gun owners and 78% of non-gun owners support the policy.