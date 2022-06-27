Following Saturday’s federal passage of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act, Pennsylvania is one of many states considering adopting so-called ‘red flag’ laws. Pennsylvania Congressman Dwight Evans and Pennsylvania state Senator Art Haywood held a press conference this morning to urge the creation of a red flag bill. If passed, Pennsylvania would receive $750 million for violence prevention aids, mental health support, and more.

“These state laws help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals, said Evans. “These red flag laws are saving lives in 19 states, including four of the neighboring states right around us, but not Pennsylvania! Senator Art Haywood and I say [that] it’s time to change that.”

Senator Haywood said the federal money, provided as an incentive to pass new laws, would have a wide range of uses including suicide prevention. “Hopefully, this leadership from the national government will allow us to help individuals who are at an extreme risk to themselves and give the power to a judge to make a decision to take a gun away temporarily from [those] individuals.”