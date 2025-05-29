From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Wilmington City Council member is calling for funding for an Office of Violence Prevention after two men were killed and a 9-year-old girl was injured in two shootings earlier this month.

Councilwoman Shané Darby addressed what she said is a crisis situation in a news conference Wednesday morning. She said city lawmakers did not fight hard enough to expand the current gun violence prevention program in the fiscal year 2026 budget.

“This is not just violence. This is a policy failure. This is political neglect,” she said. “When you look at a budget, you see what your government cares about. While our streets are bleeding, dollars are drying up, and that is unacceptable.”

Darby said she also wants the city to permanently fund a community response team that would be trained to deescalate conflicts, respond to trauma and prevent violence. She said she also wants continuing funding to expand the Community Public Safety Initiative, which delivers services to residents in high crime areas. It’s currently restricted to two locations in the city and paid for using pandemic dollars that will go away at the end of 2026.