This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Murders rose 71% in the city of Wilmington in 2024 compared with the year before, according to crime data released by the mayor’s office and the Wilmington Police Department.

The Year-End 2024 CompStat report includes final, but preliminary data from the city. The FBI issues official annual crime statistics.

There were 24 murders in Wilmington last year, nearly double the number from 2023. Of those, 17 people died from gunfire, two were fatally stabbed and the rest died from assaults or being strangled. This represents a significant increase in the number of non-shooting related murders and an increase in isolated incidents prompting these crimes, the police department said.

The report, which was distributed this week by Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and former Mayor Mike Purzycki, shows the number of overall shootings at the lowest level in six years, with a 11% drop in incidents compared with 2023. There were 81 shootings in 2024, down from 91 in 2023.

In a news release, the city highlighted positive crime reduction trends, such as a 21% drop in violent crime, arrests in connection with 13 of the murders in 2024 and 10 from prior years. It also pointed out murders are down 31% from 2017, when there were 35 homicides, police said.

“While we have reported an increase in murders in 2024 compared with the year prior, detectives have already made arrests in more than a dozen of those cases,” Campos said in the news release. “We continue to follow up on leads to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the other incidents.”