Cerron Cade, the former state budget director whose appointment as Wilmington Mayor John Carney’s chief of staff has been in jeopardy since his arrest last month on multiple shoplifting charges, resolved his criminal case in court Wednesday.

Cade, 41, admitted to one count of stealing merchandise from the Wilmington Home Depot store while accepting a plea of probation before judgment in Delaware’s Court of Common Pleas.

He was put on low-level probation for a year and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment, and repay Home Depot $394.32 — the cost of the items taken. Once he completes that sentence, the other five shoplifting counts will be dropped. The thefts occurred over a 3 ½-month period ending in October.

According to Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office and Cade’s attorney Thomas Foley, such a deal is commonplace for first-time offenders charged with low-level misdemeanor crimes. Should Cade fulfill the terms of the plea, no conviction will appear on his record and he can seek an expungement, Foley said.

After the 20-minute plea hearing, Cade said he had no comment.

Cade’s arrest led Carney, who was governor at the time, to suspend him with pay. Carney, who was elected mayor of Delaware’s largest city in November, had already named Cade chief of staff in charge of all city departments, including the police force.

But after the arrest of his “trusted adviser,’’ who was also state labor secretary during Carney’s eight years as governor, Carney said he would wait “until the matter is resolved’’ to decide whether to have Cade assume the Wilmington post.

Mayoral spokesman John Rago said Cade would “step into the chief of staff position soon.” The post pays $181,000 annually.

Rago also issued this statement from Carney, who took office Jan. 7:

“Cerron has been a valued colleague for more than 10 years during which time I have relied heavily on his strong government knowledge and management skills. I am looking forward to Cerron working with me in the new city administration.”

“Clearly, the virtues of trust and integrity are critical to our roles as public servants. Cerron has owned up to his mistakes and is being held accountable. He has my complete trust and confidence as we move forward in managing city government.”

Arrest warrant said Cade engaged in ‘skip scanning’ six times’

State police have said in court documents that Cade, whose salary as budget director was $164,000, engaged in a practice known as “skip scanning’’ when using the Home Depot’s self-checkout registers. That means Cade didn’t scan one or one or more items on each of the six incidents outlined in the arrest warrant. The items Cade stole were for gardening, patio and other home uses.

On one occasion, Cade was observed putting an item he allegedly stole — a $75 animal cage trap — inside a planter he bought, the arrest warrant said.

On another occasion, he put an $11 battery-operated candle inside a $40 patio lantern, and stole them both, the warrant said.

Cade, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall, usually drove his gray 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV to the store on Miller Road, the warrant said. His arrival, departure and movements inside the cavernous Home Depot were captured on store surveillance cameras, the warrant said.

Police charged him with six counts of shoplifting under $1,500, a Class A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in prison and up to $2,300 in fines. Convictions to such misdemeanors generally result in low-level probation under the state’s sentencing guidelines.

‘I am sorry to see you and a little disappointed, frankly’

The case was adjudicated before Judge Carl Danberg, the state’s former attorney general and prisons commissioner.

Danberg told the courtroom, which was filled with other defendants awaiting their hearings, that he knows Cade casually from their roles in state government and asked Foley and prosecutor Marc Petrucci if they thought he had a conflict in presiding over the case. Both lawyers said they had no objections, so Danberg proceeded with the plea hearing.