Ex-Delaware budget director pleads guilty to shoplifting from Home Depot, but will become Mayor Carney’s chief of staff
Cerron Cade was arrested for six “skip-scanning” incidents. Wilmington Mayor Carney said he’s admitted “his mistakes” and will soon be chief of staff.
Cerron Cade, the former state budget director whose appointment as Wilmington Mayor John Carney’s chief of staff has been in jeopardy since his arrest last month on multiple shoplifting charges, resolved his criminal case in court Wednesday.
Cade, 41, admitted to one count of stealing merchandise from the Wilmington Home Depot store while accepting a plea of probation before judgment in Delaware’s Court of Common Pleas.
He was put on low-level probation for a year and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment, and repay Home Depot $394.32 — the cost of the items taken. Once he completes that sentence, the other five shoplifting counts will be dropped. The thefts occurred over a 3 ½-month period ending in October.
According to Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office and Cade’s attorney Thomas Foley, such a deal is commonplace for first-time offenders charged with low-level misdemeanor crimes. Should Cade fulfill the terms of the plea, no conviction will appear on his record and he can seek an expungement, Foley said.
After the 20-minute plea hearing, Cade said he had no comment.
Cade’s arrest led Carney, who was governor at the time, to suspend him with pay. Carney, who was elected mayor of Delaware’s largest city in November, had already named Cade chief of staff in charge of all city departments, including the police force.
But after the arrest of his “trusted adviser,’’ who was also state labor secretary during Carney’s eight years as governor, Carney said he would wait “until the matter is resolved’’ to decide whether to have Cade assume the Wilmington post.
Mayoral spokesman John Rago said Cade would “step into the chief of staff position soon.” The post pays $181,000 annually.
Rago also issued this statement from Carney, who took office Jan. 7:
“Cerron has been a valued colleague for more than 10 years during which time I have relied heavily on his strong government knowledge and management skills. I am looking forward to Cerron working with me in the new city administration.”
“Clearly, the virtues of trust and integrity are critical to our roles as public servants. Cerron has owned up to his mistakes and is being held accountable. He has my complete trust and confidence as we move forward in managing city government.”
Arrest warrant said Cade engaged in ‘skip scanning’ six times’
State police have said in court documents that Cade, whose salary as budget director was $164,000, engaged in a practice known as “skip scanning’’ when using the Home Depot’s self-checkout registers. That means Cade didn’t scan one or one or more items on each of the six incidents outlined in the arrest warrant. The items Cade stole were for gardening, patio and other home uses.
On one occasion, Cade was observed putting an item he allegedly stole — a $75 animal cage trap — inside a planter he bought, the arrest warrant said.
On another occasion, he put an $11 battery-operated candle inside a $40 patio lantern, and stole them both, the warrant said.
Cade, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall, usually drove his gray 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV to the store on Miller Road, the warrant said. His arrival, departure and movements inside the cavernous Home Depot were captured on store surveillance cameras, the warrant said.
Police charged him with six counts of shoplifting under $1,500, a Class A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in prison and up to $2,300 in fines. Convictions to such misdemeanors generally result in low-level probation under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
‘I am sorry to see you and a little disappointed, frankly’
The case was adjudicated before Judge Carl Danberg, the state’s former attorney general and prisons commissioner.
Danberg told the courtroom, which was filled with other defendants awaiting their hearings, that he knows Cade casually from their roles in state government and asked Foley and prosecutor Marc Petrucci if they thought he had a conflict in presiding over the case. Both lawyers said they had no objections, so Danberg proceeded with the plea hearing.
Cade, wearing a dark blue suit, appeared contrite and said little but “yes” or “no” to Danberg’s questions about admitting guilt, waiving his rights and understanding the terms of the agreement.
Asked how he pleaded to the single count of shoplifting, Cade said, “Guilty, your honor.”
Danberg also admonished his former fellow state official who, until his stunning arrest, oversaw how Delaware’s government spent its $7.2 billion operating and capital budget last year.
“I am sorry to see you under these circumstances, and a little disappointed, frankly,’’ Danberg told the solemn defendant.
Danberg said he was also concerned by the timing of Cade’s crime.
“Mr. Cade, most people grow into their crimes as teenagers, grow out of them by [age] 36,’’ Danberg said. “That’s kind of the norm, right? You don’t usually see people with their first offenses at your age. The question I have in my mind is, ‘What is going on?’ so I can tailor my sentence to your needs.”
Cade did not respond, instead deferring to his attorney.
“We are all prone to making impulsive bad judgments,’’ Foley said. “I have seen very well-to-do people charged with shoplifting. Sometimes it’s an adventure ride, sometimes it’s power and control.”
As for his client, Foley called him “a very hard-working, dedicated person. He’s a decent citizen. I just think it’s one of the impulsive things that humans do without a great explanation.”
“But it’s not the norm that we run into,’’ Danberg said.
“No, no,’’ Foley said.
Petrucci said none of the items Cade stole were ones that thieves take to re-sell, and said it was “prudent’’ to have the defendant undergo a mental evaluation.
Danberg said it’s up to the state Probation & Parole Office to decide if Cade has to stay under state supervision for the full year, or to discharge him early. He also ordered Cade to avoid any Home Depot stores for a year, even if his probation ends early.
He also warned Cade about any slip-ups.
“I expect you to stay absolutely out of trouble,’’ the judge said. “You don’t even spit on a sidewalk. No speeding tickets. If you pick up any new offense of any kind I will impose the conviction” and void the plea agreement.
“Mr. Cade, I hope that when I see you again, as I assume you will, that it’s under better conditions, that this is a blip on your record.”
‘The notoriety has interfered with his career, but he owns it’
After the hearing, Foley met briefly with Cade and then told WHYY News the matter was fairly resolved.
“He obviously regrets his actions,’’ Foley said. “I’m confident this is something that will never happen again. The notoriety that he suffered has interfered with his career, but he owns it.”
“He’s never tried to minimize what happened and he’s just gonna move on at this point, and the good news is that he’ll be able to resolve this case without any form of conviction on his record. He’s a good person who made a mistake and that’s what makes us human.”
Petrucci would not comment afterward. Nor would Attorney General Jennings but her spokesman Mat Marshall, who knows Cade from their years in Democratic campaigns and in state government, told WHYY News the prosecution is satisfied with the plea deal.
“This is a resolution that gets everybody what they need,” Marshall said. “We’re not talking about a candidate for a prison sentence, regardless of who the defendant is, for this kind of offense.”
“This is why we have a probation system and this allows Mr. Cade to get the accountability that he needs and the help that he needs, while making [Home Depot] whole. That’s how the justice system is supposed to work.”
