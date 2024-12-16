Delaware budget director accused of serial shoplifting. Gov. Carney’s ‘trusted adviser’ arrested for alleged Home Depot thefts
Cerron Cade, whose salary is $164,000 a year, is charged with shoplifting on six occasions. The total value of the alleged thefts was $394.Listen 1:32
Cerron Cade has been a trusted member of Gov. John Carney’s cabinet, serving as both labor secretary and currently budget director.
Carney, who will become Wilmington mayor next month, has so much faith in Cade that he appointed him as city chief of staff.
Cade’s political career is now in jeopardy. He’s been suspended with pay from his state post for what the governor, in a cryptic Saturday evening news release, called a “personal legal matter.”
But WHYY News has learned that Cade, who oversees the state’s $7.2 billion operating and capital budgets, was arrested last week by state police for what court records describe as serial petty shoplifting from Wilmington’s Home Depot store.
Cade, 41, faces six counts of misdemeanor shoplifting for thefts that allegedly occurred between June 16 and Oct. 30.
Cade, whose taxpayer-funded salary is $164,000, allegedly stole eight items valued at $394.32, court records obtained by WHYY News show. Attempts to reach Cade were unsuccessful.
The four-page arrest affidavit, provided by Delaware Justice of the Peace Court under a public records request, says Cade utilized a practice known as “skip scanning.”
That means Cade allegedly purchased items at the store’s self-checkout registers but didn’t scan one or more items on each of the six separate incidents that were outlined in the arrest warrant.
The items Cade is accused of stealing were for gardening, patio and other home uses. The items include the following:
- Area rug, $199
- Animal cage trap, $74.97
- Patio lantern, $39.98
- Contractor bags, $29.97
- Paint, $16.48
- Laundry detergent, $15.97
- Battery-operated candle, $10.98
- Bag of soil, $6.97
Cade, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall, usually drove his gray 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV to the store on Miller Road, the warrant said. His arrival, departure and movements inside the cavernous Home Depot were captured on store surveillance cameras, the warrant said.
On one occasion, Cade was observed putting an item he allegedly stole — the animal cage trap — inside one he bought — a planter, the warrant said.
On another occasion, he put the candle inside the patio lantern, and stole them both, the warrant said.
State police, who didn’t announce the arrest in a news release but provided basic information after a request by WHYY News, said they began investigating on Dec. 6 after Home Depot reported multiple thefts by the same suspect.
Troopers consulted with prosecutors for Attorney General Kathy Jennings, and obtained an arrest warrant for Cade on Friday.
He was charged with six counts of shoplifting under $1,500, a Class A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in prison and up to $2,300 in fines. The misdemeaner generally results in low-level probation under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
That same day the state budget director turned himself in at state police Troop 2 in Bear, appeared before a state magistrate, was released on his own recognizance and told not to visit the Home Depot store.
His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23 in the Court of Common Pleas.
Whether Cade is working for the city by then, or ever, remains up in the air.
When Carney issued his statement at 8:33 p.m. on Saturday, he said Cade would be on “paid administrative leave” while the state Department of Human Resources conducts “a review to determine if there is a violation of the state employee standard of conduct policy.”
In the meantime, deputy budget director Courtney Stewart will run the Office of Management and Budget.
Carney, who will take the oath of office for mayor on Jan. 7, said that until “the matter is resolved,” the role of city chief of staff will be held by Tanya Washington, who currently holds that post for outgoing Mayor Mike Purzycki.
Carney seemed to leave the door cracked for Cade to join him in the mayor’s office, however.
“Cerron has been a dedicated member of my team for years, so this is obviously a disappointment and a surprise,” the governor and mayor-elect said. “I am hopeful he can work through this challenge and return to his career in public service.”
That’s a far cry from what Carney said in November when Cade was the first appointment he made as mayor-elect.
“Cerron has been a trusted advisor and an exceptional leader throughout his career,” Carney said then. “His deep knowledge of government operations, strategic insight, and dedication to public service make him the ideal choice to help guide our city.”
Carney did not respond to requests for further comment about the criminal charges Cade faces.
Mat Marshall, a spokesperson for Jennings, said Cade won’t receive any special treatment from the justice system.
“Mr. Cade’s case has been assigned to the Misdemeanor Trial unit,” Marshall said. “The state will treat Mr. Cade like any other first-time offender and will prosecute based on the evidence.”
