Delaware’s congressional delegation, along with Gov. Matt Meyer and Attorney General Kathy Jennings, plan to hear directly from the public during an in-person town hall on Saturday.

The event in Wilmington could garner significant interest from Delawareans as President Donald Trump closes in on 100 volatile days in office.

Rep. Sarah McBride and Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester are also hitting their first 100 days in their new roles. McBride is the first transgender woman to be elected to Congress and Blunt Rochester is the first woman and first Black woman Delaware has elected to the Senate. Sen. Chris Coons is now the state’s senior senator after former Sen. Tom Carper retired last year.

As Democrats, state leaders and the congressional delegation have opposed the Trump administration’s recent moves to cut spending, fire government workers, dismantle federal agencies and impose tariffs on foreign goods.

No one has had a more eventful entrance to federal office than McBride, who was almost instantly targeted after her election because of her gender identity. Republican House members barred her from using bathrooms in some federal buildings and have publicly misgendered her. One of those Republicans who has targeted McBride, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, spoke at a Delaware Republican Party fundraiser in January.

McBride said she refuses to give them attention.

“It is a sad indictment that there are politicians anywhere who are more focused on fear mongering and division, rather than finding common ground and addressing serious solutions,” she said. “I don’t think Delawareans are thinking about where someone else goes to the bathroom or what pronouns someone else uses. I’ll continue to keep my focus on what actually keeps Delawareans up at night and that’s the cost of living and that’s building an economy that works for everyone.”

Coons said he’s concerned about some of the discourse happening in today’s politics and on social media.

“I think our country is in a basic fight over whether we are a country that is about cruelty and selfishness or about compassion and inclusion,” he told WHYY’s Avi Wolfman-Arent last month. “This is either a ‘We’re all in this together country,’ or this is a ‘I’m getting mine and the hell with you country,’” he said.

McBride said a handful of House Republicans act like reality TV stars. She said she is focused on finding common ground with reasonable Republicans on legislation aimed at helping her constituents.

“I’ve not only introduced bipartisan bills, but I’ve co-sponsored more than 120 bills this Congress, including 75 bipartisan bills — including 24 bills led by Republicans,” she said. “Because if you put forward a good policy that will help Delaware, I’ll support it.”

Coons said he has been getting complaints from many Delawareans concerned about the security of their personal information in the hands of officials from the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, as well as the mass firing of federal workers.