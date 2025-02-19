The day was Feb. 4, a marathon that would be packed with meetings with constituents and advocates, strategy sessions about pending legislation, a couple votes on the House floor and more meetings well into the night.

McBride let a WHYY News reporter join her for the day, starting with a two-hour ride from Wilmington to Washington in her Chevrolet Equinox. “I find it meditative. It gives me time to think,” she says of the 110-mile drive.

Once at the Capitol complex, McBride provided rare, insider access to a member of Congress going about her business, even allowing a reporter to join what are usually private meetings.

What immediately became crystal clear is that McBride is a diligent, curious policy wonk who takes time to explore and understand the nuances of issues and legislation, even delving into minutiae she deems vital to know. That’s the same approach she took during four years in the Delaware state Senate, where a colleague observed that anyone who discounts McBride as a “show pony” soon learns she’s an effective and persistent “work horse.”

And while McBride’s gender identity is central to her personal story and unique political journey — and inspired ire and retaliation from Republican House colleagues before she even took office — it doesn’t and won’t define her approach to representing her state and nation.

She set that tone in November, two weeks after being elected, when GOP Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Florida called McBride a man. Speaker Mike Johnson compounded the insult by barring her from using women’s restrooms and locker rooms in Capitol and House buildings. “Women deserve women’s only space,” Johnson said.

Rather than lash out, McBride remained true to her philosophy of practicing what she calls the “politics of grace.” McBride responded by saying she disagreed but would follow the rule. “I didn’t come here to fight about bathrooms,” she said.

Despite the venom sometimes directed her way, McBride says no one on Capitol Hill has been hostile to her in person, including Mace when they crossed paths in the hallway. The two didn’t talk, but there was no scene.

“Every once in a while you can sort of tell from a look that maybe someone might be thinking” of her gender identity, McBride says. “But look, most people are kind people. Most people are like, ‘Are you here to do the job ethically and responsibly?’”

McBride emphasized that she didn’t seek a seat in Congress to be a trailblazer or grandstand in the media, but to improve people’s lives. That mission deserves her full attention, she says, promising that she’ll fight for people’s rights but won’t get distracted by petty, inconsequential issues.

“If you’re in this job to get attention, for attention’s sake, you can find another line of work,” McBride says. “But the role of a member of Congress is to be a serious person who will work with anyone to deliver for their constituents, but also will of course stand up to anyone who wants to hurt their constituents. And that’s fundamentally what I see every day being about in Washington.”