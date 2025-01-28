Montgomery County officials double down on DEI initiatives amid Trump administration cuts
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners announced it’s pressing forward — not retreating — from its mission to emphasize “inclusion and belonging” in the workplace.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is adding four new positions to the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
On Thursday, county officials authorized the hiring of two deputy chief DEI officers, a director of immigrant affairs and a senior administrative assistant.
“By fostering representation that includes our entire community, we can continue to hire the best of the best, ensuring our workforce is as innovative, skilled, and diverse as the people we serve,” Neil Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in a release Monday.
The previous slate of commissioners, led by then-chair Dr. Val Arkoosh, appointed Donna Richemond in 2021 as inaugural DEI chief. She told WHYY News upon her hiring that her goal was to help the county in its efforts of being more inclusive to both employees and community members.
In recent years, endeavors to tackle inclusion gaps in the workplace have attracted opponents in the private sector and the public sector. Most notably, President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the dawn of his second term, dismantling DEI initiatives in the federal government.
Several major corporations such as Target have also tiptoed away from previous DEI commitments. While there are those rolling back DEI efforts, Montgomery County is doubling down on its stated promises to emphasize “inclusion and belonging” in workplace culture.
County officials believe the added capacity will give Montco the ability to provide better care to its growing and constantly changing communities.
“Equity doesn’t happen by chance — it requires deliberate action and sustained commitment,” said Jamila Winder, vice chair of the county Board of Commissioners. “By investing in the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Montgomery County will continue to be a leader in creating a community that is inclusive, supportive, and equitable for all.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.