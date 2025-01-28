From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is adding four new positions to the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

On Thursday, county officials authorized the hiring of two deputy chief DEI officers, a director of immigrant affairs and a senior administrative assistant.

“By fostering representation that includes our entire community, we can continue to hire the best of the best, ensuring our workforce is as innovative, skilled, and diverse as the people we serve,” Neil Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in a release Monday.

The previous slate of commissioners, led by then-chair Dr. Val Arkoosh, appointed Donna Richemond in 2021 as inaugural DEI chief. She told WHYY News upon her hiring that her goal was to help the county in its efforts of being more inclusive to both employees and community members.

In recent years, endeavors to tackle inclusion gaps in the workplace have attracted opponents in the private sector and the public sector. Most notably, President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the dawn of his second term, dismantling DEI initiatives in the federal government.