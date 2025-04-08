Are Republicans happy with President Donald Trump?

How are conservative voters gauging the first few months of President Donald Trump’s administration? On this episode, we discuss this with some conservative voices.

Air Date: April 8, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:16
President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a reception celebrating Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

How are conservative voters gauging the first few months of President Donald Trump’s administration? 

Many have applauded his efforts to tighten immigration policy, trim the size of government and push back on what they saw as the rise of identity politics. But some prominent supporters have also been raising criticisms related to due process and a drastic shift in foreign policy.  Now, with the stock market tumbling amid Trump’s implementation of higher tariffs, will there be further fallout among Republican voters?

Guests:

Christine Flowers, conservative columnist and attorney

Gary Heasley, host of the radio show The Conservative Voice

