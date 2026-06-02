What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware will soon have its own medical school, a first in the state’s history.

The state is partnering with Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University to establish a regional campus of Sidney Kimmel Medical College. It would create a four-year medical school that would accommodate 40 students when it opens in 2028.

The school will be housed on the University of Delaware campus in Newark until a long-term home is found.

Delaware is one of only a handful of states without a medical school. Gov. Matt Meyer has advocated for one as a way to combat health care provider shortages, especially in rural areas in southern Delaware and meet the needs of an aging population.

Meyer said one of the goals is to increase the pipeline of doctors choosing to practice in Delaware.

“This medical school is about training physicians here, keeping talent here and delivering better care in every corner of our state,” he said. “Especially in those communities that need it the most.”

Delaware already has a partnership with Jefferson through the Delaware Institute of Medical Information and Research program, known as DIMER, which was created in 1969 as an alternative to a state-supported medical school. Through the collaboration, Sidney Kimmel Medical College has reserved 20 admission slots for applicants from Delaware each year. Ten spots are reserved at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine for Delaware students.

Jefferson CEO Joe Cacchione said with this new investment, they are committed to helping make sure all Delawareans have access to primary care and specialists.

“It’s a turning point for students who want to become physicians without leaving their home state, and it’s a turning point for Delaware as it takes a decisive step toward building a stronger, more sustainable health care workforce,” he said.