Rural hospitals in Delaware offer vital services like cancer screenings and stroke care. They minister to their patients while coping with workforce shortages and narrow profit margins.

But those hospitals and care are under threat due to billions in Medicaid cuts from rural providers. Some Congressional Democrats have warned that some facilities could close. Delaware is moving to fill the hole, but some say the shortfall will lead to more uninsured patients, fewer services and could force hospitals to close.

Hospitals may close, thousands to lose health coverage

The so-called “one, big beautiful bill” Congress approved earlier this year eliminates almost $1 trillion from the Medicaid program over the next 10 years, with rural areas losing $137 billion, a KFF analysis found. The health policy organization said Delaware is expected to lose 14% of federal Medicaid dollars, totaling from $3 billion to $5 billion.

More than 50,000 Delawareans will lose their Medicaid coverage and more than 30,000 will become uninsured due to Medicaid cuts, the Delaware Healthcare Association said this summer.

“If you don’t have insurance, if you’re not insured, if you don’t have Medicaid, then you don’t have the ability to go see a primary care physician,” said Bebe Healthcare President David Tam. “They might not be able to get primary care or preventive care. They might not be able to get their pharmaceuticals, their medications, their immunizations or vaccinations, and as a result, they will get sicker.”

Tam said for someone suffering from a chronic condition like diabetes, losing insurance could mean putting off going to the doctor. Untreated diabetes could lead to serious consequences like kidney, nerve and heart disease.

“They’ll have more issues related to strokes and heart attacks and cancer and they will still show up in our emergency rooms, which, unfortunately, is the most expensive type of care available,” Tam said.

Delaware’s rural hospitals operate on narrow or even negative profit margins. A June letter to Senate Republican leaders and President Donald Trump by four U.S. senators voiced concern that 338 hospitals across the country could close, including Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware.

Brian Frazee, CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association, said none of the state’s rural hospitals are currently at risk of closing, despite real financial strains.