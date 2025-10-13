From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 5 million people in the tri-state area get health insurance through Medicare, a federal program for people 65 and older. One of the few times they can make changes to their coverage or switch plans is during annual open enrollment, which begins this week.

Local Medicare counselors, insurance companies and organizations that support older adults say people need to be on the lookout for changes in telehealth options, prescription drug costs and some Medicare Advantage plans that will be eliminated.

Medicare’s annual open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

“I think the worst thing you can do is just say, ‘I’m going to stick with what I have,’ or ‘I don’t want to spend the time to try to find a different plan,’” said Chris Widelo, state director of AARP New Jersey.

“It really is important to do your homework,” he said. People should evaluate their medical needs, the prescription drugs they take and their budgets.

Medicare 101: Plan options, changes in costs and covered health services

Traditional or original Medicare includes Part A, which covers inpatient hospital stays, hospice and care in skilled nursing facilities. This coverage is free for most people because they or a spouse has paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years, but enrollees still have to pay deductibles or copays on services they use.

It also includes Part B, which covers outpatient visits to primary care doctors and specialists, lab work and testing, medical equipment like wheelchairs and walkers and preventative services, including cancer screenings and vaccines.

Most people pay a set standard premium for Part B. It was $185 a month for coverage this year, but it is expected to rise to $206 a month in 2026, according to a June Medicare trustees report.

People with traditional Medicare can also buy Part D prescription drug plans to get coverage for medications.

In Delaware, 10 different Part D plans will be offered with some of them free, costing as low as $0 per month in premiums. Pennsylvania and New Jersey will each have 12 plans available, with the lowest monthly premiums set at $6.60 and $4.40, respectively.

The other bucket of Medicare coverage options fall under Medicare Advantage, which are health insurance plans sold and managed by private insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare and Humana.

These plans, also known as Part C, include the benefits of original Medicare Parts A and B, but also often bundle in Part D prescription plans and other health care services like dental, vision and hearing.