From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey will soon apply for new federal funding to support rural health care.

State Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Rural Health Transformation Program is a one-time $50 billion fund designed to allow states to strengthen health care services in rural areas by improving access, quality and outcomes..

“They’re looking for states to put forward applications that are focused on promoting innovation and strategic partnerships, creating infrastructure development across the health system and making investments in expanding workforce,” she said.

If the application is successful, the Garden State could receive up to $1 billion in grant money over the next five years.

Why it’s important

Adelman said this funding is important because the One Big Beautiful Act signed by President Donald Trump in July could result in more than 350,000 New Jerseyans losing Medicaid coverage. Another 454,000 could see increased costs for their coverage through GetCoveredNJ.

The Jersey Department of Human Services and the state Health Department have reached out to health care groups and organizations for feedback and ideas to help bolster the application for the federal funding.

“We wanted to make sure we had cross-section discussions from people and organizations all across New Jersey,” she said. “We’re looking for potentially brand-new ideas but we also believe there is existing work in the state that can be expanded or built upon.

New Jersey Health Department Assistant Commissioner Nashon Hornsby said expanding community partnerships is a key element to improving rural health.

He said Jersey is the most densely populated state in the nation, but many areas in the state meet the definition of “rural” that’s defined in the grant application.

“Individuals in these areas may have challenges accessing care because there are fewer providers,” he said. “And there may be higher levels of obesity, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease.”