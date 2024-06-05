NJ primary election, Hunter Biden trial, sunscreen protection

The federal gun trial against Hunter Biden is underway in Delaware. He is accused of lying on the background check to get a gun which is a felony. As we enter the second day of witness testimony, we’ll discuss the case, the prosecutor’s and defense’s arguments, and look at the politics swirling around the trial. Our guest is Temple University law professor Craig Green, who previously worked for the DOJ.

We talk about the results of New Jersey’s primary election. We’ll dissect the Senate and Congressional winners and losers and what they tell us about Garden State voters. Also, how does embattled Senator Bob Menendez’s run as an Independent shake up the Senate race? And what does it all forecast for November? Our guest is Benjamin Dworkin, Director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship.

The sun is shining and sunscreens are flying off the shelves at the local drugstore. Which ones are protecting you the best? What does SPF really tell you? And why are Europeans better protected than Americans? We talk with Dr. Christina Cheung, dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.