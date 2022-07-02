N.J. Gov. Murphy signs bills protecting abortions for out-of-staters

File photo: N.J. Governor Phil Murphy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed two bills aiming to protect the right of those from outside the state to get abortion services within New Jersey’s borders and barring extradition of people involved in reproductive health care services should they face charges in another state.

The legislation moved swiftly in the Democrat-led Legislature, just a week after the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Murphy and lawmakers say the legislation ensures residents of other states seeking reproductive health care in New Jersey can access confidential abortion services without fear of being prosecuted.

