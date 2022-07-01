Rep. Minor-Brown: ‘Stop everything and get it done now’

Minor-Brown, a New Castle-area Democrat, said she decided to launch her strategic counterpunch when the pending high court decision was leaked on May 2.

Her bill was introduced in the House on June 2, and sailed through the Democrat-controlled legislature, with no Democrats voting against it. Of the 22 House and Senate Republicans, only Sen. Ernie Lopez of Lewes, who is not seeking re-election in November, supported the bill.

Minor-Brown said she had already been contemplating strengthening Delaware’s right to abortion statue.

“But once that leak happened, I was like, ‘Nope, stop everything and get it done now.’ And that’s exactly what I did. I was like, we have to make sure that Delaware has the necessary protection for our Delaware clinicians,’’ she said.

“We need to make sure that we expand access to reproductive health services, and we need to make sure that we are showing we are good neighbors to states that are not going to provide this access to women, so that women can come to Delaware to get their reproductive health services.”

Melissa Froemming, president of Delaware’s National Organization for Women chapter, applauds lawmakers for expanding the provider pool and protecting practitioners and the those from out of state who come to Delaware for an aboriton.

“We already have a capacity issue,’’ Froemming said. “There’s already wait lines or wait times for people who are trying to access abortion in Delaware. And so it was critical that we expand the number of qualified providers who can provide abortion care.”

As for out-of-staters coming to Delaware for the procedure, Froemming said Delaware will now protect them from “crazy laws that are happening in other states, where people can go to jail for providing an abortion and having having that procedure done.”

“That’s important because we want to make sure that women understand that if they come here, their right to privacy will be honored and that we’re a safe haven for women that are seeking abortion.”

The main provider in Delaware is currently Planned Parenthood, which has clinics in Wilmington, Dover, and Seaford.

“We are preparing for a surge of patients who in some cases will be coming from hundreds or even thousands of miles away,” CEO Ruth Lytle-Barnaby said. “We are hiring new staff and anticipate expanding hours to meet the demand and ensure no one is turned away.”

‘Makes you wonder at the rabid desire’ to expand abortion

Sheridan of Delaware Right to Life is a regular demonstrator outside Planned Parenthood’s health clinic in downtown Wilmington and is distressed that even more abortions will likely take place there.

She said the strengthening of Delaware’s abortion statute has eviscerated the “joy in the pro-life world’’ that she and other advocates were feeling after Friday’s decision from Washington, D.C.

She complained that the bill “was rammed through” the General Assembly in barely three weeks.

“It just makes you wonder at the rabid desire for so many people in the state legislature to expand abortion just so far beyond Roe v. Wade,’’ Sheridan said. “It’s flummoxing.”

She called the legislative proponents “anti-child people” and didn’t relent when it was pointed out tht Minor-Brown, Gay and other lawmakers who approved the measure are mothers themselves.

“They want to make it legal to kill the child in their own womb,’’ she said, emphasizing every word. “And they may be mothers, they may be health care professionals, but they have an agenda.”

Sheridan also chafed at the addition of midwives to the provider pool.

“Are you kidding me? Midwives,’’ she said. “What are they known for there? For assisting in childbirth. And now you want them to kill the child. It’s despicable, is what it is.”

Opponents in the Senate denounced the measure before Wednesday’s decisive 15-6 vote.

“My heart aches,’’ Dover-area Republican Sen. Colin Bonini said. “I know this is probably going to pass on a partisan vote. And we’re going to be the abortion destination in the East Coast. And I guess my question is, ‘Is that really what we want?’”

Sen. Bryant Richardson, a Republican from the Laurel area in southwest Sussex County, said he was “very saddened” by the new provisions.

“Health care should not include the taking of innocent human life,’’ he said. “To think that we have to eliminate generations of people in the name of choice.”

But Sen. Gay was prepared for the bill’s adversaries.

“Choice is the word we use for the decisions that women make about their bodies. But freedom and liberty may be more appropriate,’’ Gay countered.

“The Supreme Court told half of America on Friday that they do not have the equal right to determine their own destiny. And then when it comes to reproductive health, the state will decide. This bill pushes back on that conception.”