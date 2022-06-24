What the Roe v. Wade overturn means for abortion rights in Pa., N.J., and Del.

Friday’s long-anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling has overturned Roe v. Wade, though that doesn’t mean that there will be a nationwide ban on abortions. Instead, abortion policy will be left up to state and local lawmakers.

Twenty-six states are now certain or likely to ban the procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Residents in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey won’t be immediately affected by the Supreme Court’s decision — however, that could change by November’s midterm elections, especially in the Keystone State.

Beyond abortion care, the Roe reversal could have other, serious implications for Americans across all states, including decreased access to birth control, increased violence at clinics, and violations to digital privacy.

Here’s a round-up of what’s at stake in our region.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks after a person’s last menstrual period. A patient seeking an abortion must receive state-mandated counseling that includes information designed to discourage them from having an abortion, and then wait 24 hours before the procedure is provided.

Health plans offered in the state’s health exchange under the Affordable Care Act can only cover abortion if the person’s life is endangered, or in cases of rape or incest.

In 2020, there were 32,123 abortions performed in Pennsylvania, according to data from the state’s health department. Nearly half were to white individuals, followed closely by Black patients at 44%. About 11% of abortions performed in Pennsylvania were for Hispanic patients.

For now, abortion remains legal for Pennsylvanians. Governor Tom Wolf has been a strong advocate for abortion rights in the state, vetoing several bills passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that would further restrict abortion access. At a May rally in Philadelphia, Wolf promised to continue opposing anti-abortion legislation during his remaining months in office.

But come November, Pennsylvania voters will be choosing a new governor, and only one candidate — Attorney General and Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro — has vowed to maintain abortion protections. Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee, introduced a so-called “heartbeat” bill to Pennsylvania in 2019, which would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. (Medical and reproductive health experts say an embryo does not have a developed heart at six weeks’ gestation.)