N.J.’s abortion bill would do more than codify Roe v. Wade

Wednesday — as people around the world tuned in for oral arguments in a case that could overturn precedents set by Roe v. Wade — New Jersey officials and advocacy groups made the case for a bill that would codify a person’s right to abortion in the state.

New Jersey’s Reproductive Freedom Act (RFA) was first introduced in the state Senate and General Assembly in October 2020, but it has since stalled in both chambers. There have been no committee hearings on the current version of the bill, and there are no signs that it will be passed in the coming days, though Gov. Phil Murphy recently expressed hope that he’d sign the bill before the end of the year.

Monday, he joined physicians and organizations that advocate for a woman’s right to choose, urging state lawmakers to pass the RFA promptly.

“I was under the impression that we had settled [Roe v. Wade] 40 years ago. I can’t believe that we are at this again,” Murphy said.

“The good news is — today women in New Jersey have reproductive freedom…The bad news is that it is entirely based on case law. All of that case law is in turn based on Roe v. Wade,” Murphy said. “If Roe v. Wade is diminished in any way, or worse yet, completely nullified, the entirety of that case law comes down like a house of cards immediately in New Jersey.”