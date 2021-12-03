Pennsylvania could become destination for abortions if Roe is overturned

In the same way that Oklahoma has now become a destination for abortion care since the Texas ban, it’s likely other states that continue to allow abortions and border those with new bans will see a surge in demand. Pennsylvania is one of those states.

New Jersey, which has some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country, isn’t directly bordered by any states that will lose access.

For Bass, that’s why it remains so important to provide abortion care somewhere where it’s harder to come by. For each two-day stint in Oklahoma, she’s scheduled to see 40 patients a day, and there’s a waiting list. Providers are in short supply, too: Bass said almost all of the abortion providers at the clinic where she works fly in from out of state, like she does. At one point when she was living there, she recalled, she was one of two abortion providers that actually lived and practiced in Oklahoma.

Part of the reason Bass chose to move back to the East Coast is because Oklahoma proved a hostile environment for an abortion provider.

“The idea of protesters coming to my family medicine practice when I was living in Oklahoma and making it so that my patients there didn’t feel comfortable seeing me was like a real concern,” she said. “Not to mention the safety of my family.”

Oklahoma is one the so-called trigger states, meaning that if Roe is overturned, Bass and her colleagues will likely need to relocate their activities if they want to keep providing abortions.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware are not trigger states, but that doesn’t mean they won’t feel the impact — especially Pennsylvania.

A recent report from the Guttmacher Institute estimates that the number of people seeking abortions in Pennsylvania will increase by more than 1,000% if Roe is overturned — from 170,000 annually now, to 2.1 million. That’s because neighboring Ohio and West Virginia would both see abortion access severely restricted as soon as Roe is overturned.

Ohio has passed a six-week ban on abortions that is not effect now but is designed so that it would be once Roe is overturned. For 70% of women in Ohio, Pennsylvania would be the closest state with no ban.