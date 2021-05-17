Bill requiring ultrasound offer before abortion unlikely to pass Delaware committee

State Sen. Bryant Richardson’s second attempt this year to require doctors to offer an ultrasound or fetal heartbeat monitor to patients seeking an abortion appears to be on its way to a similar fate as his first attempt.

In March, he struck the first bill that would have implemented the ultrasound requirement after it was introduced in January. He introduced a replacement bill in April that would create civil and criminal penalties for doctors who fail to make the required offer of an ultrasound prior to terminating a pregnancy.

“A lot of women will decide to keep the child if they see the development of that child on an ultrasound screen,” Richardson said.

The only other Republican on the committee, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, agreed.