With Election Day less than a month away, physicians from across Pennsylvania convened to issue a warning: The outcome of the upcoming judicial retention vote could alter the future of reproductive health care in the commonwealth.

The retention race, which asks voters to decide “yes” or “no” on whether to keep three Democrats — Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — has attracted national attention, large political spending and fierce debate over what role courts should play in protecting or restricting abortion access.

In a virtual press conference hosted by the Committee to Protect Health Care, Pennsylvania doctors said the outcome of the vote could reshape access to abortion, Medicaid coverage and patients’ rights across the state. The doctors warned that the outcome of the vote could have far-reaching consequences for access to abortion, birth control, prenatal care and other medical rights.

The doctors said that while they’re nonpartisan, the risk of losing reproductive health rights in the state prompted them to speak out.

“It’s a little bizarre and surreal for doctors to be involved in these kinds of really niche votes that really should not be part of the discourse, but the reason that we’re all here is that there is a lot at stake and specifically when it comes to the health of people in Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Ghady Haidar, an infectious disease doctor in Pittsburgh. “And for this reason, I really cannot overstate the importance of the vote to retain and to say yes to all three of these Supreme Court justices.”

Dr. Amanda Cai, a cardiologist in Hershey who specializes in women’s heart health, called it a serious matter that should be beyond politics.

“The right for women to choose what happens to their bodies when they are up against tremendously difficult decisions is key,” Cai said. “For patients like these, abortion access can be a life or death decision.”

The state Supreme Court’s role

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, states have become the primary battlegrounds in the fight over abortion rights. With federal protections erased, the legality and accessibility of abortion now depend entirely on state legislatures, constitutions and courts.

As a result, the country has fractured into a patchwork of laws, with some states enacting near-total bans and others reinforcing access through legislative or judicial action. In this new landscape, state supreme courts wield immense power, often serving as the final arbiters in high-stakes cases that determine whether people can access reproductive health care in their communities.

Justices elected as Democrats currently hold a 7-to-2 majority on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In 2024, the court effectively struck down the 1982 statute that bans the use of Medicaid funds to pay for abortions — a case known as Allegheny Reproductive Health Center v. Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. In its ruling, the court deemed the ban “presumptively unconstitutional” and allowed a fresh hearing under scrutiny of sex discrimination provisions.

The justices’ decision to take up the case signals that they see Medicaid abortion coverage not merely as a policy choice but as a constitutional issue tied to equal protection, suggesting they would continue to preserve abortion access in the state. A more conservative majority may see the issue otherwise.