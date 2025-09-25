What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With less than two months to go before Election Day, the Democratic National Committee announced it is significantly ramping up efforts in the fight to retain three Democratic Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices.

“Our investment is reflective of the fact that MAGA extremists understand the importance of our courts,” Pennsylvania state Representative and DNC Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta told WHYY News. “They want to make the Pennsylvania courts a reflection of what we’re seeing at the federal courts, where you have judges and justices that are ignoring the constitution, ignoring the law, and who see themselves as needing to be in line with a certain politician.”

On Nov. 4, voters across Pennsylvania will see the names of the three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — on their ballots with a simple question: should each be retained for another term?

Seeing an opportunity, conservative activists have been engaged in an unprecedented effort to oust the three justices up for retention. Scott Presler, a Republican voter registration activist known for his grassroots efforts during the 2024 presidential election, is campaigning to get voters who have galvanized behind President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement to vote against retaining the three Democratic justices, citing their past rulings on pandemic “lockdowns” and voting laws.

“They allowed Gov. Wolf to shut down Pennsylvania during COVID,” Presler told a group in Harrisburg in June. “Dougherty, Donahue, Wecht did that. They also allowed mail-in ballots to come three days after Election Day. If you want justice and you want accountability, then you vote ‘no’ to these people.”