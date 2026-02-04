Chester County pledges to ‘make it right’ as it navigates fallout from poll book error

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A report from an outside investigation into Chester County’s 2025 Election Day blunder was not enough to squash the concerns of a cluster of people still disaffected by the omission of more than 70,000 third-party voters from poll books.

The Chester County Board of Elections on Tuesday evening offered members of the public a chance to hear a presentation from Fleck Eckert Klein, the West Chester-based law firm behind the report.

In this case, an unnamed election worker quite literally checked the wrong box — one titled “only voters for the major parties” — when configuring the poll books.

“Bottom line is this appears to be a human error in clicking the wrong box for a general election,” said Sigmund Fleck, an attorney with the firm. “That box should not have been checked for a general election. The box that was checked should only be used during the primary.”

Other contributing factors outlined in the report include insufficient safeguards within the system, limited supervision, inadequate training, excess staff turnover and a lack of verification controls.

Despite two months’ worth of apologies, a tense election certification hearing rife with unfounded conspiracy theories — and an independent inquiry into the matter — emotions remained high. One attendee gave another the middle finger. Some berated the board.

Pleas for consequences

Others called for accountability, turning their attention to Karen Barsoum, the director of Chester County Voter Services. A Dec. 16 Philadelphia Inquirer article outlined allegations from employees that Barsoum harbored a toxic work environment.

“I saw multiple people go through proper channels, such as human resources and contacting the commissioners, to address the management problem within voter services,” Nathan Prospero Fox, a former county elections employee, said during public comment. “Do you know what happened to all of those people? None of them work for voter services anymore. Some by choice, some not by choice. So I will say this: Thank you for your time. And fire Karen Barsoum.”

A spokesperson for Chester County said, as a matter of policy, that the county is unable to comment on personnel matters. Investigators at Fleck Eckert Klein say they looked into allegations of micromanagement directed at Barsoum and did not hear those concerns from interview subjects.

Some in attendance were less direct about who should face consequences but demanded them nonetheless.

“The failure to do one’s job, such as overseeing our elections, is a dereliction of duty, which should lead to a disciplinary action or termination,” said Diane Hauser, of Uwchlan Township. “Who at the top is going to be held accountable for this massive error?”