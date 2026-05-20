Trenton, New Jersey, wants to prohibit local police from assisting ICE

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Trenton’s City Council is seeking to prevent the city’s police department from assisting with some federal immigration enforcement. The proposed ordinance was introduced during their Tuesday meeting.

City Council President Jenna L. Figueroa Kettenburg said a lot of work went into the proposal, including a review by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. She also said two virtual meetings were held with advocates.

“Not only did we entertain their input, but we also incorporated a large percentage of their recommendations into this final version,” Figueroa Kettenburg said. “We’re acutely aware of the concerns of our residents regarding these issues, but we’ve also needed to balance our objectives so as not to unduly hamper the Trenton Police Department in the discharge of their overall duties to ensure public safety.”

Under the proposal, Trenton Police would be prohibited from aiding immigration authorities with civil enforcement or using city resources for that purpose.

In addition, before allowing immigration authorities onto city property, police would require a judicial warrant, as opposed to an administrative warrant, which is issued by a judge within the Department of Homeland Security.

Police will be allowed to assist federal officials in criminal operations and emergency situations.