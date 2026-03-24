ICE agents deployed to Philadelphia airport amid government shutdown

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are now stationed at Philadelphia International Airport and roughly a dozen other airports nationwide to support the Transportation Security Administration amid staffing shortages triggered by the partial government shutdown.

Travelers at the airport on Tuesday afternoon had mixed reactions.

“I’m hoping that the TSA employees can get paid quickly to return to the job that they do so well,” said Lisa Turner, 54, a Philadelphia resident who was traveling to visit a friend in Denver, Colorado.

“I was just telling my daughter what an incredible job the TSA officers do at the Philadelphia Airport. They are the right kind of grumpy, which is Philly efficiency,” she added. “And it’s kind of the best of our city. So I really want them to get paid so that we could return to systems as normal.”

On Sunday, the White House said in a post on X that more than 400 TSA agents have quit since the shutdown began on Feb. 14.

At PHL airport on Tuesday afternoon, the security wait time was less than 10 minutes at all terminals.