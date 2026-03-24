ICE agents deployed to Philadelphia airport amid government shutdown
Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the actual number of agents deployed at the Philadelphia International Airport.
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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are now stationed at Philadelphia International Airport and roughly a dozen other airports nationwide to support the Transportation Security Administration amid staffing shortages triggered by the partial government shutdown.
Travelers at the airport on Tuesday afternoon had mixed reactions.
“I’m hoping that the TSA employees can get paid quickly to return to the job that they do so well,” said Lisa Turner, 54, a Philadelphia resident who was traveling to visit a friend in Denver, Colorado.
“I was just telling my daughter what an incredible job the TSA officers do at the Philadelphia Airport. They are the right kind of grumpy, which is Philly efficiency,” she added. “And it’s kind of the best of our city. So I really want them to get paid so that we could return to systems as normal.”
On Sunday, the White House said in a post on X that more than 400 TSA agents have quit since the shutdown began on Feb. 14.
At PHL airport on Tuesday afternoon, the security wait time was less than 10 minutes at all terminals.
Martin Jedlicka, 65, a film director trying to get home to Salt Lake City, Utah, rebooked his flight and took an Amtrak to Philadelphia after facing three cancelled flights and a TSA wait time in excess of four hours at LaGuardia Airport in New York, following a deadly collision on the runway that left two people dead.
“I think right now we have a dysfunctional, completely dysfunctional system, and I blame the incompetence of Sean Duffy at the FAA,” Jedlicka said. “He’s an idiot, and the deployment of ICE goons is pure political theater. They do nothing. All they do is just harass people and look for reasons to be violent. And my heart goes out to the poor TSA people who are caught in this sort of political theater.”
Some travelers said ICE agents were providing welcome support.
“I mean, help is needed,” said Bill Karbon, 65, of Hamilton, New Jersey. “Whatever ICE can do to help alleviate the lines, I’m all for it.”
Karbon said the shutdown is “very frustrating.”
“There doesn’t seem to be a concern that people are being very inconvenienced because of politics, and there’s not a strong desire to come to some kind of agreement,” he said.
How many ICE agents are stationed at PHL?
A spokesperson for the airport said in a statement that Philadelphia’s Department of Aviation “is aware that Immigration Customs Enforcement oﬃcers will be assisting TSA at PHL as the partial government shutdown has impacted their staﬃng levels.”
Spokespeople for TSA, DHS and the Philadelphia ICE Field Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many agents are stationed at PHL.
On Tuesday afternoon, at least five unmasked ICE agents were observed near the security line at Terminal D.
In a social media post, Trump asked ICE officers not to wear masks while stationed at airports.
What are their roles/duties?
Officials have said ICE agents are providing security and support so that TSA agents can perform more technical passenger screening. That includes guarding exit lanes or checking passenger IDs, Trump said.
There have been no reports of ICE agents making immigration-enforcement-related arrests while stationed at the airports to support TSA.
This story will be updated.
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