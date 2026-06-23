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Philadelphia television station WPVI-TV, 6abc, is urging viewers to submit comments to the Federal Communications Commission claiming the agency is “threatening” to take the station off the air.

“Use your voice and tell the FCC that Philly deserves to keep its trusted local station WPVI,” a message disseminated Monday by the station read. “You have until July 29th.”

The station did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment. A link in the web posting from 6abc, a WHYY News content partner, takes visitors to an FCC comment form for an ongoing proceeding involving ABC’s eight owned-and-operated stations, which includes 6abc in Philadelphia.

Each of those stations made similar posts about the FCC. The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.