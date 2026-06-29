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With America’s 250th anniversary rapidly approaching, all eyes are on Philadelphia. As tourists visit national landmarks of freedom, a question remains: How did the institution of slavery prevail in a country founded on the notion that “All men are created equal?”

Historical and cultural institutions across Philadelphia are telling the stories of the enslaved Africans, whose bondage contradicted the nation’s founding principles. These institutions, ranging from historic houses to contemporary museums, are narrating the history of enslaved people through exhibitions, storytelling and reenactments.

Emma Hart, a professor and researcher of early American history at the University of Pennsylvania, said individuals can’t fully understand early America without discussing the role slavery played in it.

“It’s not a complete history of the period when slavery existed if you are not talking about enslaved individuals and their experiences in the institution of slavery,” Hart said.

A city built on bondage

The first enslaved Africans arrived in the Delaware River Valley, which was settled by Swedish colonists as early as 1639. The slave trade continued through William Penn’s acquisition of Pennsylvania in 1681, and the first ship of enslaved people after Penn’s arrival — the Isabella — docked in Philadelphia in 1684.

Slavery in Philadelphia operated differently than in the South, said Stephanye Watts, community engagement coordinator for Historic Germantown. Enslaved people in Philadelphia lived inside homes rather than outside shacks, and also shared public spaces with the city’s population of free Black people. They were used for physical labor such as carpentry, shoemaking and domestic work.

“On the eve of the American Revolution, there’s about 2.5 million people living in British North America, and … there [were] approximately 500,000 people of African descent,” said Adrienne Whaley, director of education and community engagement at The Museum of the American Revolution. “That’s one out of every five people.”

The morality of slavery was questioned by early Pennsylvanians, such as the Germantown Quakers. Pennsylvania’s Gradual Abolition Act of 1780 declared children born to enslaved people after 1780 free people, provided they labored for their mothers’ masters for 28 years.

However, this law didn’t apply to slaveowners who lived in other states, such as George Washington, who lived with nine enslaved people at his Philadelphia property, now a historic location called the President’s House Site.

“It was a very complicated time for people who were enslaved, because your freedom was at your doorstep, you know, thinking about how many people were coming here in order to escape slavery in the South,” Watts said. “But it still wouldn’t be in your grasp if that was not the desire of who you were enslaved to at that time.”

‘Taken away’: The battle over censorship

The President’s House Site, which features plaques detailing the lives of nine enslaved people held by Washington during his presidency in Philadelphia, came under scrutiny from the Trump administration. The exhibit was flagged under a March 2025 executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” National Park Service workers removed the displays on Jan. 22 before a federal judge later ordered the exhibit restored.

The battle was at a standstill until U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley issued a preliminary injunction on June 12 to restore the panels. On June 18, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Trump administration, declaring that Philadelphia lacks power over the exhibits at the site.

As of June 17, printed photos of the removed exhibits had been taped under the empty panels. Accompanying them are unsigned paper notices detailing the Trump administration’s actions and explaining the exhibits’ relevance in various languages.

“Thinking about the diversity of this neighborhood and the many international visitors expected in Philadelphia this summer, we have determined the ten most common languages in this zip code and translated this brief message for those folks,” the signs state.

To some Philadelphia residents, this censorship is personal. Gwen Ragsdale, co-curator of the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum in Germantown, and her husband, J. Justin Ragsdale, have spent decades collecting artifacts related to slavery, such as shackles, whips and branding irons.

One of these artifacts — a shackle that may have been worn by J. Justin Ragsdale’s great-uncle Bub — is depicted on a panel about the timeline of slavery. The panel was removed and is no longer present at the President’s House Site. A photo of the panel has been taped up in its absence.

“The fact that it was taken away really hurts us to the core, and we take it personally,” Gwen Ragsdale said.