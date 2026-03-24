Gov. Mikie Sherrill is poised to sign legislation banning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from wearing masks when conducting arrests in the state.

The pair of bills passed the state legislature Monday and would require law enforcement officers to show their face during certain public interactions and provide valid identification before being arrested or detained. The legislation wouldn’t just apply to ICE agents, but also “a member of any federal, State, county, or municipal law enforcement agency, department, or division.”

However, the legislation won’t apply to an officer working undercover, or one wearing a medical mask, like an N95, to prevent disease transmission, or one wearing a mask to protect from cold weather or smoke. The legislation also protects officers from threats of retaliation related to their official duties.

This comes on the heels of ICE agents being deployed to airports across the country as Transportation Security Administration officers continue to go unpaid as the Department of Homeland Security remains shut down.