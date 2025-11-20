From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An Election Day error omitted about 70,000 third-party voters from poll books in Chester County and forced 12,600 people to cast provisional ballots.

That prompted county officials to hire an outside law firm to investigate what happened, how it happened — and recommend policies to prevent similar issues in the future.

“At the end of the process, we’ll have some answers,” said David Byerman, chief executive officer of Chester County. “I believe that this is an important first step for us to restore the trust of the voters of Chester County and to ensure that we have smooth sailing for future elections here in Chester County.”

Here’s what we know so far and what happens next:

What do we know so far?

When Chester County polling locations opened their doors Nov. 4, there was some confusion. The poll books only included registered Democrats and Republicans — not third-party voters.

“We have 230 precincts here in Chester County and all of them had incomplete poll books that omitted a number of voters,” Byerman said.

Chester County Voter Services sent an email out at 9:50 a.m. announcing the error. The county advised affected voters to cast provisional ballots while supplemental poll books were rushed to polling locations.

A judge approved an extension for all Chester County polling locations to stay open until 10 p.m.

By the end of the day, 12,600 voters cast provisional ballots, which is nearly twice as many as the county has had in a peak presidential year. The damage, however, was already done.

“We have certainly heard from a number of voters who felt like they were potentially disenfranchised and they lost confidence in our election administration and rightly so,” Byerman said. “I think that we are very sensitive to the notion that we did fall short of our own expectations and people are, understandably, having those concerns.”

The county committed to conducting a formal review into the problems.

“We felt like this was a serious enough error on the county’s part that we really felt like we needed to go out of our way to investigate the circumstances of how these incorrect poll books were produced, what processes and controls are in place to ensure poll book accuracy, whether those processes were sufficient or whether they failed and whether those processes were properly followed,” Byerman said.